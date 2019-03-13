HITEC Announces the 2019 HITEC 50 Award Recipients

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC), the premier global executive leadership organization of senior level business and technology executives, announced today the award recipients of the 2019 HITEC 50 .

"HITEC is proud to showcase HITEC's global reach and network by highlighting the top 50 Hispanic leaders in technology from Ibero-America," shared Juan Carlos Gutierrez, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the HITEC Awards Committee.

The HITEC 50 list, highlighted since 2011, is a compilation of the top Hispanic Professionals in Technology across Latin America, Spain and Portugal to celebrate their leadership and achievements. Honorees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. And for the first time, 46 percent of those recognized are Latinas. Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 50 .

"One of HITEC's 2019 priorities is to ensure that we drive and recognize gender parity across all programs and we are proud to be making significant strides in that direction," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Chairman and Senior Vice President, Customer Transformation - Cisco Systems, Inc. "This year the HITEC 50 is recognizing 23 Latinas in technology for their leadership and achievements among their peers across Ibero-American countries."

The 2019 HITEC 50 Awards ceremony will take place on April 10, 2019 at the 2019 HITEC Spring Leadership Summit hosted by Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina.

HITEC 50 - Latin America/Ibero-America Objectives:

Recognize talented individuals and highlight their achievements.

Foster business and professional growth for our members.

Build and develop strategic business relationships that will encourage growth within the industry globally.

About HITEC:

Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged technology industry, HITEC (Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council) is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the next generation of Hispanic IT leaders.

