IHS Markit(Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that the wealth arm of Australian Unity a national health, wealth and living mutual company, is live on thinkFolio. The firm is using the investment management platform from IHS Markit to consolidate its portfolio management processes into a single, compliant and scalable solution.

Business growth and a focus on regulation and compliance were the main drivers for Australian Unity Wealth Capital Markets centralizing its portfolio modelling, order and cash management technology on thinkFolio. The firm also needed to address functional gaps in its legacy systems for futures, derivatives and funds of funds which thinkFolio delivers.

"The rich functionality provided by thinkFolio for the front office extends beyond order management into portfolio management, enabling our fund managers to use the solution to model orders, calculate critical analytics and reduce dependency on custom spreadsheets, helping us to reduce operational risk," said Antony Proksa, Head of Wealth Services at Australian Unity Wealth Capital Markets. "Importantly, thinkFolio has also been easy to integrate with our existing infrastructure, including the Enterprise Data Management solution from IHS Markit, due to its open and flexible nature."

"We're delighted to be working with Australian Unity Wealth Capital Markets and extending our footprint in Australia," said Keith Viverito, global head of sales for thinkFolio at IHS Markit. "thinkFolio provides an open, scalable and flexible platform capable of supporting the firm's multi asset investment management requirements."

