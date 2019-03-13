Agillic A/S: Agillic hires new Head of AI and integrates AI deeper into the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform

Nils Budde, Head of AI at Agillic comments:

"Joining Agillic as Head of AI, I will be drawing on my experiences working in the cross-section of data analysis, customer experience and leadership. It is great to be at a place where data analysis is highly prioritised and where the value of analysis is being directly translated into action as is the case with Agillic's clients. My focus is going to be on creating even more momentum in our AI offering and helping our clients excel within their digital business models. Also, Agillic is a perfect fit for me because of the large and diverse client pool and because the organisation has a culture, where you can make a difference."

Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic comments:

"Having Nils Budde on board with his vast experience, his bridge-building and strategic capabilities is an asset that Agillic and particularly our clients' will benefit from. Since launching the Agillic AI, it has been our ambition to offer a fast-track to AI-powered marketing to our clients and partners. We want the Agillic AI to be as easy to work with as the rest of the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform. Since the initial pilots, our AI offering has matured, and we are now integrating AI seamlessly into the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform. This will strengthen the marketers in their daily work and enable a stronger AI-powered analysis and seen from a user perspective provide less complexity."

AI creates the basis for massive improvements in communication efficiency

During 2019, Agillic will reinforce and enhance the AI offering to the benefit of Agillic's partners and clients. Already, the AI capability has been integrated deeply into the Agillic platform, making it easy for marketers to use AI-enriched communication. This happens as part of a market trend where contemporary consumers are increasingly becoming immune to traditional advertising. The "one size fits all" campaigns are losing impact and personalisation is becoming the new norm by which consumers have come to expect hyper individualised content and interactions of constant relevance.



Paradoxically, it is the amount of data available that is simultaneously enabling and complicating the creation of hyper personalised communication. This is why marketers need tools such as the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform offering both data analysis of large volumes and communication execution across channels.



By deploying Agillic's AI-powered customer journeys, i.e. communication flows, marketers can both create and execute hyper personalised and effective communication to large audiences and increase the commercial value of the communication. Clients who have deployed Agillic's AI-powered customer journeys have experienced improvements between 300-900% in the communication efficiency, compared to traditional campaign communication.



For further information, please contact:



Jesper Valentin Holm, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 6093 3630

jesper.valentin@agillic.com



Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 2886 2666

christian.tange@agillic.com



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Thomas Tofte Hansen, info@toftecompany.com

Christian IX's Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. We do that for clients such as Banco Santander, Egmont Publishing, Matas, Vita, and Storytel.

Besides the company's headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kiev, Ukraine.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

This post was originally published 13 March 2019