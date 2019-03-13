CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, has announced that its London I and London II data centre facilities are now running on a 100% renewable energy tariff, a move which the company says will transfer energy annual usage equivalent to 52,000 households to zero-emissions sources.

Comprising a combined 23MW of IT power, both CyrusOne's London I data centre in Slough and its London II facility in Prologis Park, Stockley, are now served by Hudson Energy, an independent provider of electricity and gas to businesses across the UK. CyrusOne has also confirmed that all new London data centre inventory, including the recently announced 9MW London III facility in Stockley Park, will run off renewable energy.

In addition to the reduction in carbon emissions, CyrusOne customers will benefit from reduced unit costs as a result of the highly competitive rates secured through the procurement process and exemptions from the Climate Change Levy.

"As large energy users in the UK, the data centre industry is in a strong position to effect change in terms of how green energy is priced and made available," said Tesh Durvasula, President Europe, CyrusOne.

"Traditionally, green energy tariffs have been priced at a premium, but as more users demand their energy from renewable sources, the rates we can negotiate are decreasing rapidly. We continue to explore ways to maximise the efficiency and resource usage in our data centres so that we can pass those benefits along to our customers."

The move to an all-green energy tariff is the latest in a wave of innovations championed by CyrusOne to deliver highly efficient and sustainable data center infrastructure to its customers globally.

More broadly across the company, water conservation has been a significant factor in how CyrusOne designs and builds new data centres. In the US, for example, CyrusOne's hyperscale, purpose-built data centres use an air-cooled chiller technology with an integrated compressor and condenser that cool the closed loop of water. Filling the pipe with water just a single time is the only water consumption with the permanent water supply provided by a single tanker truck.

