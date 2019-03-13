The global bidet seat market was valued at US$ 2.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Bidet Seat Market:

Increasing hygiene awareness among people and supporting government initiatives towards enhancing sanitation facilities is driving growth of the bidet seat market. For instance, in 2016, the government of India launched a scheme named 'Swachh Swasth Sarvatra' to increase hygiene awareness, healthy lifestyle, and improve health through sanitation. Therefore, increasing initiatives across the globe pertaining to sanitation and hygiene is expected to propel the global bidet seat market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, according to the United States Agency of International Development (USAID), in 2018, 4.4 billion people did not have access to adequate sanitation. Therefore, rising initiatives to improve sanitation facilities is expected to boost demand for bidet seat in the near future.

Key Market Takeaways:

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and this is attributed to increasing demand for bidet seats across the globe. Increasing demand for bidet seats is due to rising government initiatives pertaining to sanitation and rising commercial construction activities, worldwide.

North America is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period in the global bidet market seat. High usage of toilet rolls by population of the U.S. is rising the issue of forest degradation. According to the Natural Resource Defense Council, the U.S. tissue market generates revenue of US$ 31 billion per year. The significant amount of paper comes from the Canadian forest, which results in forest degradation and also increases the carbon emissions.

Bidet seats have been accepted by numerous government organizations. For instance, companies such as Bio Bidet requested for approval for its electronic bidet toilet seat from the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS). The company's bidet seats have been also approved by American UL and European CE.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth during the forecast period in the global bidet seat market, owing to growing partnerships and collaboration between the key players in the region. For instance, in November 2018, Lixil Group Corporation announced its partnership with the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation in United States. The partnership aims to work jointly to refine the testing of reinvented toilet demonstration for residential purposes. Therefore, the increasing partnerships may boost the market in the near future.

However, the high cost of the electric bidet is key restraining factor for the global bidet market growth. The electric bidet seat may cost over $1000 which is due to its technologically advanced features.

According to the Natural Resource Defense Council (NRDC), Canada has been ranked at the third position based on loss of forest. As per the same source, Canada has accounted for 15% of the world's forest loss between the years 2000-2013. Therefore, rising use of bidet seats with advanced features such as air dryer will result in less use of toilet rolls, thereby, fueling growth of the global bidet seats market.

Key players operating in the global bidet seat include Bio Bidet, Kohler Co., Inc., HomeTECH, Toshiba, LIXIL Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd, Roca Sanitario SA, Panasonic Corporation of America, RinseWorks, Inc, Brondell Inc., TOTO USA, Inc., and others.

