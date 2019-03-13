Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Financial Statements and Responsibility Report 2018 published

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 13, 2019 at 14.30 p.m.





ASPO'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITY REPORT 2018 PUBLISHED



Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Responsibility Report 2018 (Aspo, Year 2018) has been published on the company's website www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com). The printed copies of the publication can be ordered through the company's website, by telephone at +358 9 521 4100 or by e-mail to viestinta@aspo.com. PDF-version is attached to this stock exchange release. In addition, a summary of Aspo's year 2018 has been published in the company's website. The summary includes Aspo's key figures 2018 and provides an overview of the Group's events and business operations.



Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Statement for 2018. They are available on the company's website www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com) > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and English.

ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO

Further information:

Investor communications: Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer tel. +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com (mailto:harri.seppala@aspo.com)



ATTACHMENTS:

Financial Statements and Responsibility Report 2018

Corporate Governance Statement 2018





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.









Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com)







ASPO YEAR 2018 (http://hugin.info/3023/R/2238430/882052.pdf)

Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (http://hugin.info/3023/R/2238430/882053.pdf)



