Mittwoch, 13.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
13.03.2019 | 13:52
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Senior Management Appointment

-Denis Le Vot, Senior Vice President and Chairman, Nissan North America Inc. is appointed Head of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) business

- Appointment is effective April 1

PARIS and TOKYO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Renault-Nissan- Mitsubishi alliance today announced that Denis Le Vot has been appointed Alliance SVP, Alliance LCV Business Unit, effective April 1. He will report to Thierry Bolloré, Groupe Renault chief executive officer and Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan Motor Company chief executive officer. Denis Le Vot becomes a member of Groupe Renault management committee.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (PRNewsfoto/Renault-Nissan Alliance)

Mr. Le Vot, currently senior vice president and chairman of Nissan North America, replaces Ashwani Gupta, who is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Mitsubishi Motors. Mr. Gupta will be based in Tokyo and report to Osamu Masuko, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors.

Denis Le Vot's role is aimed at expanding LCV market leadership under a single business organization, unleashing the full potential of Groupe Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. In 2018, all three companies grew their LCV sales, a result of efforts to leverage complementary products and markets and drive synergies across Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

https://www.alliance-2022.com/news/renault-nissan-mitsubishi-senior-management-appointment/

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire