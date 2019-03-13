Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Corporation Signs Letter of Intent

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK: ANDI), a Wyoming holding company with multiple subsidiaries, announces it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with AC Partners, Inc.("ACPS"). The purpose of the LOI is to allow both Corporations to perform due diligence with full disclosure and transparency before committing to a final agreement.

AC Partners, Inc., headquartered in West Palm Beach, engages in the design, sale, maintenance and installation of central air conditioning systems for commercial and residential customers. ACPS is an authorized dealership for Rheem, American Standard, Goodman and Amana air conditioning systems. ACPS's primary focus is to grow through strategic acquisitions and maximize their customers and partnerships.

"The Agreement, once finalized pending the appropriate due diligence, aligns with our plans for expansion into more diverse directions and industries," stated William White, CEO of Andiamo Corporation. "The opportunity for Andiamo to move into an agreement with a growing company with recurring revenues is an exciting proposition to ANDI."

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In realigning our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in an increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Twitter: @AndiamoCorp.

