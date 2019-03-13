Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Oxford Immunotec: FY18 was a transformational year for Oxford Immunotec (OXFD) with the sale of its US diagnostic services business to Quest and announcement in January of the $100m share buyback programme. FY18 revenues modestly beat analysts' consensus estimates, while the Quest transaction enabled a maiden FY profit. OXFD's FY19 revenue guidance range of $69m to $72m is above analysts' previous estimates. Sustained operational profitability is likely to depend on the company's ability to grow its TB franchise.ISIN: GB00BGFBB958

