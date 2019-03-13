- Collaboration builds on success of hip replacement program launched in 2018

Medacta International, the international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products, and Geisinger, one of the nation's most innovative health systems, today announced a first-of-its-kind pilot program for a knee replacement lifetime guarantee, in which the pair will stand behind the full cost of care associated with knee replacement surgeries over a patient's lifetime.

Photo: Cheryl Bednar, 54, of Laflin, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, suffered with chronic pain from hip deterioration. James Murphy, M.D., a board-certified and fellowship-trained adult reconstruction specialist at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, performed a hip replacement in February 2018 and offered the lifetime guarantee. (Photo: Business Wire)

The lifetime knee replacement program will replicate the model initiated in 2018 with the lifetime hip program and join it as part of Geisinger's ProvenRecovery portfolio. As such, this new program will cover full costs for screened Geisinger Health Plan members who receive knee replacement surgery while also ensuring reimbursement for any associated future care the patients may incur throughout their lifetimes. The cost of both the implant and any associated hospital fees will be proportionally shared between Medacta and Geisinger, while patients remain on the Geisinger Health Plan and are treated by Geisinger providers.

Products from Medacta's knee portfolio used in this pilot program include MyKnee patient-matched cutting blocks, a technology that utilizes pre-operative planning via 3D reconstruction to allow for complete customization, as well as the corresponding GMK Efficiency Single-use Instruments, tools that lower risk of infection and create a streamlined surgical process. Both of these products fall under Medacta's Mpower Sustainability Solutions, a company initiative focused on delivering products and programs that allow surgeons and facilities to provide higher quality care at a reduced cost via value-based healthcare models that are built to last.

"Medacta prides itself on providing unparalleled surgeon training and education via our renowned M.O.R.E. Institute. When thoroughly trained surgeons leverage our patient-matched technologies and thoughtfully designed instruments, they are more confident in the O.R. and often conduct more precise and efficient procedures, with the end goal of improving patient outcomes," said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "We are proud to be the first orthopedic firm to offer a lifetime guarantee on our hip and knee replacement surgery implants and instrumentation alongside our partner Geisinger, which is known for its early adoptions of innovative technologies and care delivery models. From complete revisions to treating a simple infection, the complete cost of care is covered."

Cheryl Bednar, 54, of Laflin, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, suffered with chronic pain from hip deterioration. Then she met James Murphy, M.D., a board-certified and fellowship-trained adult reconstruction specialist at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

"I'm so glad I had surgery, and I'm so glad Dr. Murphy was my surgeon. He's the man! My whole life was impacted by not being able to do basic things. This winter we snow-shoed and went cross-country skiing. I'm looking forward to gardening again this summer," Ms. Bednar said.

"Geisinger is proud to expand our ProvenCare commitment by broadening our partnership with Medacta in an effort to continue uncovering innovative ways to provide high-quality, value-based care," said Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., chair of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute and the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. "Together we launched the industry's first and only lifetime hip replacement warranty and we are thrilled to expand this model to our patients receiving knee replacements. Geisinger is committed to delivering high-quality care at lower costs and, ultimately, having patients pay only for the value they receive. We are proud to build on this commitment through strategic partnerships that offer unmatched care to our patients."

Geisinger's ProvenCare program was introduced in 2006 and uses evidence-based "bundles" to adopt a fixed per-case rate that covers preadmission, inpatient and follow-up care, including all complications 90 days post-procedure. In 2014, Geisinger launched additional ProvenCare programs forhip fracture, total hip replacement, total knee replacement and lumbar spine.

About Medacta International

Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of the minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and Rancate, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. To learn more about Medacta, please visit www.medacta.com

About Geisinger

One of the nation's most innovative health services organizations, Geisinger serves more than 1.5 million patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The system includes 13 hospital campuses, a nearly 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Geisinger is known for its focus on caring and innovative programs including the ProvenCare best-practice approach to maximize quality, safety and value; ProvenHealth Navigator advanced medical home; Springboard Health population health program to improve the health of an entire community; ProvenExperience to provide refunds to patients unhappy with their care experience; and Geisinger's MyCode Community Health Initiative, the largest healthcare system-based precision health project in the world. With more than 215,000 volunteer participants enrolled, MyCode is conducting extensive research and returning medically actionable results to participants. A physician-led organization, with approximately 32,000 employees and more than 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger leverages an estimated $12.7 billion positive annual impact on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey economies. Repeatedly recognized nationally for integration, quality and service, Geisinger has a long-standing commitment to patient care, medical education, research and community service. For more information, visit geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

