German engineering association the VDMA expects PV system prices to continue to fall, as set out in the latest International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics report. Falling production costs and rising cell and module performance levels will secure long term competitiveness for PV in the energy mix, says the report. VDMA estimates global production capacity for PV modules reached 150 GW last year.From pv magazine Germany. The price of PV modules fell more than 30% last year, according to the tenth International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) report, published by German engineering ...

