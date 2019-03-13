Schneider Electric and Planon Announce Strategic Collaboration

BRIGHTON, England, March 13, 2019Schneider Electric - the leader in digital transformation of energy management and building automation - and Planon - the market-leading Real Estate and Facility Management software provider - announced today that they will bring a unique platform to market that will converge real time building data and AI driven analytics with intelligent business responses, creating day to day operational workflows for building operators, building occupiers and their service providers. This collaboration will further enable organisations to implement data driven strategic portfolio decisions, reduce building operating costs, enhance the value of assets throughout their life cycle, improve building sustainability profiles and optimise the workplace experience.

"Schneider Electric is pleased to announce this collaboration with Planon which further solidifies our position as a leading solution provider to the real estate market," commented Michael Sullivan, President, Buildings Segments for Schneider Electric. "The initial joint solution will bring together our expertise to help building owners, occupiers, service providers, asset- and facility managers to improve the financial performance of their real estate portfolios by taking key building data from the EcoStruxure Building Advisor and providing it to Planon Universe to enable swift business responses to building infrastructure events."

"At Planon, it is our goal to help organisations streamline business processes around buildings, people and workplaces," explained Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon. "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric will help us to provide even more value to customers by real-time management of building infrastructure events, predicting failures and prescribing maintenance interventions for them while proactively recommending efficiency improvements. Both companies have built up unique experience over past decades in this market. Our combined experience over thousands of buildings brings unparalleled expertise bundled in a single seamless solution which we believe will deliver rapid, real world results to our clients."

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people. planonsoftware.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centres, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. www.schneider-electric.com