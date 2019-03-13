HYCU Expands EMEA Market Opportunity with Arrow Electronics

Newest Partner Initiative Drives Broader Adoption for HYCU Data Protection for Nutanix

BOSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation enterprise clouds announced today a new distribution agreement with global technology provider Arrow Electronics through which Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business will distribute HYCU Data Protection for Nutanix backup and recovery software to partners and resellers across Western Europe.

"Since the introduction of HYCU for Nutanix, we have seen tremendous interest and growth around the globe, and in particular throughout Western Europe," said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. "To cultivate that growth and interest, our key strategic relationships become even more important as we look to support our growing Nutanix customer base. We are excited to team with Arrow and its reseller customers to accelerate HYCU's presence across Western Europe."

Through the new agreement, Arrow will make HYCU for Nutanix's purpose-built data protection software available to its reseller partners. With HYCU for Nutanix, European-based organizations will be able to protect and recover application-specific workloads faster and with the same simplicity they experience from their Nutanix infrastructure investments. The relationship extends to all HYCU products across IT monitoring and data protection.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged and multi-cloud infrastructures (HCI). Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship product, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, is acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.