The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward contact center solutions in the following industries: Education, IT/Communications, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Outsourcing, Retail Consumer, and Travel Hospitality.

Technologies covered:

Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Natural Language Speech Recognition

Chat, Chat Bot (Interactive Text Response), Messaging Bot (Facebook, WeChat, etc.)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Live Agent Voice

Mobile Customer Care

Proactive Outbound

Social Media

Video, Video Kiosks

Virtual Assistant Text Chat, Virtual Assistant Voice

Web

Cloud/Hosted Contact Center Trends

This research aims to:

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation including newer solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and XaaS

Assess the current and future use of contact center technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Provide KPI data

Research Highlights

The most used interaction channels in organizations today are email (87% of respondents), web (86%), and chat (80%). The largest investments over the next two years will be video kiosks (59%) and virtual assistant voice (51%).

There is a strong movement towards full integration, where contact centers will be able to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences to customers. Silos within organizations pose the main challenge to organizations unable to provide an omnichannel experience.

The primary goal of using social media is to provide customer service through sites like Facebook and Twitter.

The ability to access websites from mobile devices are a top priority for businesses.

The prevalent obstacle to meeting goals within contact centers is the difficulty of training agents on new processes, tasks, and skills.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Survey Methodology

End User Priorities for Customer Engagement, Europe, 2017

Vertical Markets and Job Functions

2. Summary of Key Findings

Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting or Exceeding Goals

3. Current and Future Plans for Investment

Interaction Channels Current and Future Plans

Channel Integration Plans

Challenges of Delivering an Omnichannel Strategy

Social Media Goals

Mobile Device Strategy

Outsourcer Usage and Plans

Hosted Solutions Usage and Plans

4. Key Performance Indicators

Voice Calls

Average Talk Time Trends

Average Talk Time Trends by Region

Average Talk Time Trends by Industry

5. Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation Plans

Catering to the Millennials

Importance of Digital Transformation Investments

Importance of Digital Transformation Investments, by Region

Stage of Digital Transformation Technology Implementation by Region

Stage of Digital Transformation Technology Implementation by Industry

Jobs Replaced by Automation

6. Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word Three Big Predictions

8. Appendix

