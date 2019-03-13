The "End User Priorities for Customer Engagement in Europe, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward contact center solutions in the following industries: Education, IT/Communications, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Outsourcing, Retail Consumer, and Travel Hospitality.
Technologies covered:
- Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Natural Language Speech Recognition
- Chat, Chat Bot (Interactive Text Response), Messaging Bot (Facebook, WeChat, etc.)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Live Agent Voice
- Mobile Customer Care
- Proactive Outbound
- Social Media
- Video, Video Kiosks
- Virtual Assistant Text Chat, Virtual Assistant Voice
- Web
- Cloud/Hosted Contact Center Trends
This research aims to:
- Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today
- Monitor the status of digital transformation including newer solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and XaaS
- Assess the current and future use of contact center technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center technologies
- Gauge IT and communications trends
- Provide KPI data
Research Highlights
- The most used interaction channels in organizations today are email (87% of respondents), web (86%), and chat (80%). The largest investments over the next two years will be video kiosks (59%) and virtual assistant voice (51%).
- There is a strong movement towards full integration, where contact centers will be able to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences to customers. Silos within organizations pose the main challenge to organizations unable to provide an omnichannel experience.
- The primary goal of using social media is to provide customer service through sites like Facebook and Twitter.
- The ability to access websites from mobile devices are a top priority for businesses.
- The prevalent obstacle to meeting goals within contact centers is the difficulty of training agents on new processes, tasks, and skills.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Survey Methodology
- End User Priorities for Customer Engagement, Europe, 2017
- Vertical Markets and Job Functions
2. Summary of Key Findings
- Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting or Exceeding Goals
3. Current and Future Plans for Investment
- Interaction Channels Current and Future Plans
- Channel Integration Plans
- Challenges of Delivering an Omnichannel Strategy
- Social Media Goals
- Mobile Device Strategy
- Outsourcer Usage and Plans
- Hosted Solutions Usage and Plans
4. Key Performance Indicators
- Voice Calls
- Average Talk Time Trends
- Average Talk Time Trends by Region
- Average Talk Time Trends by Industry
5. Digital Transformation
- Digital Transformation Plans
- Catering to the Millennials
- Importance of Digital Transformation Investments
- Importance of Digital Transformation Investments, by Region
- Stage of Digital Transformation Technology Implementation by Region
- Stage of Digital Transformation Technology Implementation by Industry
- Jobs Replaced by Automation
6. Strategic Imperatives
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. The Last Word Three Big Predictions
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75pl96/end_user?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005506/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: CRM (Customer Relationship Management)