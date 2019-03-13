ANSA Productions Announces Senior Leadership Promotion And Two New Executive Hires

Producers of the Renowned Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA Invest in Key Team Players Ahead of the 2019 Show

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSA Productions, producers of the century-old Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) and AutoMobility LA, announced a promotion within its key senior leadership team, along with new additions to the company's marketing and sales departments. As a result of the show's continued growth and success, ANSA Productions promoted Terri Toennies, previously the company's executive vice president and general manager, to president, and also welcomed Elly Ahn McCloud as vice president of marketing and communications, along with Maureen McGrath as vice president of sales and partnership relations.

"During this exciting period of the auto industry's major transformation, and with the convergence of the auto, tech and lifestyle sectors, the LA Auto Show continues to grow, adapt and offer unique experiences for our consumer and industry attendees from around the world," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of ANSA Productions. "As we continue to evolve it's equally as important that we invest in the right talent. These individuals carry out significant responsibilities and will play a vital role to our continued growth and success."

Toennies is a 35-year event and hospitality veteran who has successfully managed and grown the LA Auto Show for over six years. She will continue her efforts with ANSA Productions in leading the industry by creating innovative, valuable and engaging experiences for one of the largest auto shows in the world, now taking the charge as president. Outside of her work with the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA, Toennies serves on the Board of Directors for Los Angeles' South Park Business Improvement District where she chairs the District Identity & Marketing Committee. She is also an active member of the International Association of Exhibitors and Events (IAEE), International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), and Meeting Professionals International (MPI).

McCloud, ANSA Productions' new leader in marketing and communications, brings with her over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, along with trade show, event and conference management. In addition to her long tenure in the trade show and events space, McCloud also holds certifications in event strategy and exhibition management from Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE). She is also a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA).

McGrath, a 35-year veteran in the event industry, produced large-scale entertainment industry events and also launched several renowned hospitality properties. In her role with ANSA Productions, she will drive sales, partnership and sponsorship efforts for the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA.

