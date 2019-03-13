Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Announces the Expansion of Its Adra Suite into North America and New President

Financial Close and Reconciliation Solution Available to Accelerate and Simplify the Financial Close of Mid-Sized Companies in North America

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the global expansion of its Adra Suite of Solutions, most recently into North America, to help accelerate and simplify the financial close process for mid-sized companies.

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for mid-sized companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliation (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), and financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager). Recognizing the incredible need for a solution optimized for mid-sized companies, Trintech has invested heavily in this proven suite of solutions specifically built to address the unique needs of mid-sized companies to complement its enterprise-focused Cadency solution.

Trintech acquired Adra Solutions in November of 2017 and is investing heavily in the solution's capabilities and customer experience. To ensure it gets our continued focus and development, we are delighted to announce that Darren Heffernan will take up the position of President, Mid-Market at Trintech and will lead this separate line of business specifically focused on mid-sized companies.

Heffernan joined Trintech in 2001 and has held a number of strategic and corporate development roles during his tenure. He has been instrumental in driving significant growth throughout the company in both its tenure as a public and private company. Heffernan has spent over 25 years in finance and operational roles, driving innovation with companies such as GE, Paramount / Universal studios, IAWS and Anglo American. Heffernan is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and sits on the Financial Executives International's (FEI) Committee on Finance & IT (CFIT).

'With Trintech's Cadency Platform focused on large enterprises looking to transform their financial processes, we recognized that others wanted a solution to simply take their processes to the next level, rather than redefine them,' said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. 'Adra is just that solution.'

'Adra is a proven suite of solutions that automates and streamlines work, improves accuracy, reduces risk and allows you to close faster with confidence,' continues Heffernan. 'I am looking forward to leading this new line of business and bringing Adra to mid-size companies that have matured beyond the capabilities of spreadsheets.'

"We were using highlighters and printing bank statements to handle our large volume of transactions,' said Kristi Clay, Director of Business Services at Ouachita Baptist University. 'Having worked with Trintech in the past at another organization, we knew that there was a more efficient, economical, and 'green' process to reconcile our accounts. After researching and comparing options in the market, we felt Adra Matcher was the perfect choice for us."

With over 25 years of experience being a leading provider of Record to Report solutions, Trintech understands that every organization has their own unique needs and requirements. The expansion of our Adra Suite globally reaffirms Trintech's commitment to providing financial automation solutions to any organization, regardless of size and complexity, looking to transform and accelerate their financial processes.

Adra currently helps over 1,800+ clients modernize their financial close process worldwide. If you are interested in learning more about how the Adra Suite can benefit your organization, please contact us.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

