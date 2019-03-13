Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

ESPOO, Finland, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected Chairman and Bernd Knobloch Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance Committee

Ariella Zochovitzky (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Bernd Knobloch,

Per-Anders Ovin, and

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chaim Katzman (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Andrea Orlandi,

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman, and

Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment Committee

David Lukes (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Bernd Knobloch,

Andrea Orlandi, and

Ofer Stark

Espoo, 13 March 2019

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:F. Scott Ball, CEOTel. +46-8-562-532-11

scott.ball@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

