Profits and revenues were down in a year which saw average selling prices slump - especially after the turbulence in the Chinese market - but the company's hell-for-leather dash for production capacity expansion and aggressive cost cutting mitigated the ill effects. And there is more to come in the year ahead.Chinese polysilicon giant Daqo New Energy has reaffirmed its commitment to a huge production capacity expansion strategy in its unaudited figures for the final three months of last year and for the full-year 2018 figures. But the Chongqing-based poly maker hinted this year's ambitious capital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...