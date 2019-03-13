Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

ESPOO, Finland, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2019, that based on the total number of shares in the company after the completion of the reverse share split and the related redemption and cancellation of the company's shares as resolved by the Annual General Meeting, a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share be distributed from retained earnings and an equity repayment of EUR 0.1125 be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. Based on the decision of the Board of Directors, the total amount of dividend to be distributed is EUR 8,899,926.25 and the total amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund is EUR 20,024,834.0625. The cancellation of shares and the new total number shares in the company will be evidenced in the Trade Register on or about 18 March 2019 at the latest.

The dividend and equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend and equity repayment 22 March 2019. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid on 29 March 2019.

Following this distribution of funds on 29 March 2019, the Board of Directors of Citycon is authorized to decide on further distribution of funds from the invested unrestricted equity fund in the aggregate amount of EUR 86,774,281.2975, i.e. EUR 0.4875 per share. The authorization is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

Espoo, 13 March 2019

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

