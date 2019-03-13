Frost & Sullivan: Huawei Wins the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award for its Agile Software Defined Camera Systems

The versatility of the Huawei system allows for near real-time adaptation in various scenarios, reducing the number of traditional cameras required

SANTA CLARA, California, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global software defined camera (SDC) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. with the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award. Huawei smart camera technology has evolved from a single-feature to a full-feature solution that offers precision and reduces inaccuracies. A joint data analysis through collaboration between its multiple cameras and the device-cloud enhances analysis accuracy and supports practical applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835111/Frost_Huawei_Award.jpg

"Huawei's SDC ecosystem stands out from the majority of solutions currently deployed that need legacy offline requirements to be updated. The latter method adds considerable latency to the process, whereas Huawei's smart cameras are self-aware and adapt to scenarios, such as changing environmental conditions and gestures," said Mukul Krishna, Global Head of the Digital Media Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's software defined capabilities enable it to future-proof its camera ecosystem and greatly lower the total cost of ownership (TCO), as its single camera system is applicable to a variety of application use-cases."

Huawei's strength lies in building a manageable and controllable running environment capable of quick development and rollout as well as online iteration and updates. It achieves this by employing an open operating system SDC ecosystem, SDC studio, and SDC controller: The OS uniformly encapsulates computation and orchestration capabilities of bottom-layer hardware so the software only needs to focus on function development. In addition, the lightweight container technology is used to construct an integrated framework for multiple algorithms. The algorithms run independently in a virtual space, ensuring fast loading and online iteration.

Furthermore, Huawei supports code generation, improving the efficiency of interconnection development. The online test environment can aid the quick integration and rollout of third-party algorithms. Meanwhile, on the cloud, the controller implements multi-algorithm management and on-demand definition and loading for cameras. On the device, it implements proactive device health self-check and alarm reporting, as well as creates an archive for each camera for the efficient management of the entire network.

"Huawei is also launching a security artificial intelligence (AI) chip dedicated to machine vision applications in the security field. With dedicated hardware for acceleration, the AI chip can support trillion-level visual computing processing through neutral network deep learning algorithms, and easily implement capabilities such as target classification and attribute recognition," noted Krishna. "In the future, the development of AI chip processing capabilities will enable Huawei's cameras to potentially replace backend servers, maximizing network-wide intelligent analysis efficiency."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

