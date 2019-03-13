Edison Investment Research - Media - Euromoney Institutional Investor: Euromoney has established a strong base from which to grow, particularly in the Pricing, data and market intelligence segment where its tools and products are increasingly built into client workflows. Continued challenging trading in Asset management is factored into our numbers, which have been lifted to reflect the completion of the BoardEx acquisition (PBT, EPS +7% FY19, +8% FY20). The group has plenty of firepower to fund further acquisitions. The proposed distribution of the DMGT shareholding removes the constraint on liquidity and should allow the rating to reflect the attractive cash flow characteristics and high quality of earnings.ISIN: GB0006886666

