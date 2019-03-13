sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 13.03.2019

7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Rohstoffe
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 Ticker-Symbol: 29K 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.03.2019 | 17:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DFDS A/S: RUSSIAN SPACE CHARTER ROUTE TO CLOSE

INVESTOR NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8

In 2015, DFDS converted its freight ferry route between Kiel and St. Petersburg to a space charter route in cooperation with Finnlines.

Finnlines has now informed DFDS that they will shortly cease sailings on Kiel-St. Petersburg and consequently DFDS' space charter route will also be closed.

However, DFDS will maintain a sales organisation in St. Petersburg as the Russian market will continue to be served by DFDS' Baltic route network, linking Klaipeda in Lithuania with Kiel in Germany, and Paldiski in Estonia with Kapellskär in Sweden.

Unfortunately, the closure will affect up to 15 staff in total in St. Petersburg and Kiel.

Contact
Niels Smedegaard, CEO +45 33 42 34 00

Torben Carlsen, CFO +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jacobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97

UK_OMX_NO_8_13_03_2019 (http://hugin.info/2070/R/2238465/882099.pdf)


