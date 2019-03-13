ON:chain19: ON:chain Announces SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce, as Keynote Speaker for its Inaugural Conference on the Intersection of Blockchain and Financial Innovation

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / ON:chain19, the new thought-leadership conference exploring the intersection of blockchain and finance, today announced that one of its keynote speakers for its inaugural May 23, 2019 event will be SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce.

"Commissioner Peirce has repeatedly demonstrated a keen insight into FinTech developments and how informed regulators should deal with the disruptions that they unleash," said conference chair Timothy Spangler, a leading FinTech legal and regulatory expert. "Her first-hand observations will be a valuable addition to our robust conversations at ON:chain19."

Located at the beautiful Balboa Bay Resort, on the water in Newport Beach, CA, ON:chain19 is an intimate conference and networking event and will be engaging industry leaders, family offices, and investment professionals in robust discussions about the impact of blockchain on financial markets, institutional transactions, portfolio construction, and consumer behavior.

Early Bird Pricing Ends Friday, March 15 - Use "ONchain20" for 20% Discount.

Register Now at www.onchain19.io.

On stage will be leaders in technology, finance, venture capital, government, regulators and academics exploring the frontiers of how our financial markets will be disrupted in the near-term. In the audience will be financial professionals (buy-side and sell-side) and investors (both institutional and family office/HNW), together with those men and women who are actually building this exciting new ecosystem.

"We believe strongly in the need to create this new forum for a robust and intellectually rigorous discussion of how these technological changes will impact investment portfolios and financial decision-making in the near-term," added Spangler.

At ON:chain19, attendees will learn about the diverse and surprising ways in which blockchain is disrupting our financial system and transforming the way in which people invest, save, transact, and plan for their future.

"ON:chain19 is bringing together family offices, investment professionals, industry leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs for a unique opportunity to discuss how to best prepare for the disruption of traditional finance and investment paradigms by blockchain, digital assets and related technologies," said Kevin Maloney, conference co-founder and serial technology entrepreneur.

Other confirmed speakers currently include:

George Gilder, author of Wealth and Poverty and Life after Google

Phillip Liu, Bitmain

Lee Schneider, Block.one

Alex Mashinsky, Celsius Network

Noreen Clancy, RAND Corporation

Scott Purcell, Prime Trust

Michael Terpin, Transform Group

Vineer Bhansali, LongTail Alpha

Travis Kling, Ikigai Asset Management

Olga Mack, Quantstamp

Marc Goroff, XEEDA

Robin Sosnow, Esq.

Matt Gertler, Reserve.org

Thomas Meredith, BitMinutes

Marc Boiron, Fisher Broyles

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

Darren Marble, Issuance

Enzo Villani, Transform Strategies

Kelley Weaver, MelrosePR

Gene Massey, MediaShares

Jonathan Reichental, former CIO of City of Palo Alto

Topics will include: "Why is Blockchain so Transformative?," "Financial Inclusion and the World's 2.5 Billion Unbanked," "Addressing Regulatory Concerns," "Millennials and Crypto," "Real Estate Disruptors" and "Women in Blockchain."

In order to support the broadest conversations on these exciting topics, a limited number of exceptional, high caliber university students and individuals 23 years old and younger will be invited to attend ON:chain19 in Newport Beach and contribute to the robust discussions.

Importantly, a portion of the ON:chain19 proceeds will benefit Girls Who Code (https://girlswhocode.com/).

For more information, to become a sponsor or speaker, or to register now, please visit www.onchain19.io or email us at info@onchain19.io.

Early Bird Pricing Ends Friday, March 15 - Use "ONchain20" for 20% Discount.

Register Now at www.onchain19.io.

SOURCE: ON:chain19

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538864/ONchain-Announces-SEC-Commissioner-Hester-Peirce-as-Keynote-Speaker-for-its-Inaugural-Conference-on-the-Intersection-of-Blockchain-and-Financial-Innovation