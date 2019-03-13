Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (RIOL) Lyxor ETF - 'Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc' - Merger 13-March-2019 / 15:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 7 ETFs, from a French FCP to a Luxembourg SICAV fund "Multi Units Luxembourg". The fund will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 15th March 2019 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Absorbing Unit Class Unit Class (Until (From 14th 15th 2019) March 2019) ETF TIDM Trading NEW ISIN ISIN Name currency SEDOL Lyxor RIOL GBX BHXCY21 FR0010408799 LU1900066207 MSCI Brazi l UCITS ETF - Acc RIOU USD BJ0ZMZ6 Lyxor CECD USD BJ56FZ5 FR0010204073 LU1900066462 MSCI Easte rn Europ e ex Russi a UCITS ETF - Acc CECL GBX BJ0ZMY5 Lyxor LTML GBX BJ0ZN08 FR0010410266 LU1900066629 MSCI EM Latin Ameri ca UCITS ETF - Acc LTMU USD BJ56G07 Lyxor MALU USD BJ56G18 FR0010397554 LU1901001542 MSCI Malay sia UCITS ETF - Acc MALX GBX BJ0ZN19 Lyxor AFSL GBX BJ0ZN20 FR0010464446 LU1900067270 MSCI South Afric a UCITS ETF - Acc AFSU USD BJ56G29 Lyxor TURL GBX BJ0ZN31 FR0010326256 LU1900067601 MSCI Turke y UCITS ETF - Acc TURU USD BJ56G30 Lyxor RUSL GBX BHXCY10 FR0011495944 LU1923627332 MSCI Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist RUSU USD BJ56G41 Prior to the above-mentioned mergers: - The aforementioned Absorbed funds will be delisted from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 14th March 2019 which will be the last trading day for the absorbed fund. - The Absorbing fund will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 15th March 2019 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0010408799, FR0010204073, FR0010410266, FR0010397554, FR0010464446, FR0010326256, FR0011495944 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: RIOL Sequence No.: 7806 EQS News ID: 787241 End of Announcement EQS News Service

