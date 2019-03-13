Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research: LightwaveRF (LWRF): Swith to Smart (Initiation) 13-March-2019 / 16:16 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Switch to Smart * Against a market backdrop of strong growth in consumer adoption of smart home products, Lightwave's next-generation products are seeing a combination of favourable reviews and accelerating sales. An almost three-fold increase in direct-to-consumer revenue to GBP1.24m in 2018, from GBP0.35m in 2017, was followed by an overall revenue growth run rate for the first two months of 2019 that was 25% higher than the 4Q'18 run rate. Led by an experienced new CEO, digital marketing and distribution initiatives are among the management team's highest priorities. The GBP2.5m fundraising, due to be completed in March 2019, will allow the company to execute on these initiatives. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/switch-to-smart/

