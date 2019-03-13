HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN opens first brewery in Mozambique, a US$100 million investment

Amsterdam, 13 March 2019 - HEINEKEN officially opened its first brewery in the district of Maputo, Mozambique on 13 March in the presence of His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, the President of the Republic of Mozambique.

Around 500 guests attended the opening ceremony including the Governor of Maputo Province, the Minister of Trade and Industry, the Minister of Agriculture and the Dutch Ambassador. HEINEKEN was represented by Mrs. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Mr. Michel de Carvalho, Executive Members of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., as well as Mr. Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken N.V., Mr. Roland Pirmez, President for the Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe region and Mr. Nuno Simes, HEINEKEN Mozambique's General Manager.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO of Heineken N.V. said: "We believe in Mozambique. The population is young and vibrant, the middle-class is growing and living increasingly in cities, the economic perspectives are encouraging and the beer market has a great potential to grow. The construction of HEINEKEN's first brewery is a major step for the company's presence in the country."

The new brewery, incorporating the latest technologies, represents a US$100 million (€85 million) investment. Located in the province of Maputo, between the Marracuene and Manhiça districts, the brewery will have a production capacity of 0.8 million hectolitres. It recently started to brew Txilar, a brand-new beer specially made by Mozambicans for Mozambican consumers. HEINEKEN Mozambique will also continue to offer international brands including Heineken, Amstel, Sagres and Strongbow.

With a GDP growth of 3.5% in 2018, Mozambique's socio-economic fundamentals are encouraging. Beer consumption is currently at 10.5 litre per capita.

HEINEKEN wants to be a partner for growth in Mozambique. Through this important investment, HEINEKEN Mozambique already employs 200 people - 96% of which are Mozambican. HEINEKEN Mozambique will also support indirect jobs through its entire value chain.

HEINEKEN Mozambique is using local maize grown in Catandica district in the central province of Manica in its new locally produced beer Txilar.

HEINEKEN started its activities in Mozambique late 2016 through a sales and marketing office, importing international brands including Heineken, Amstel, Sagres and Strongbow to offer more choice to Mozambican consumers. Today, just over two years later, HEINEKEN is very proud to reach this milestone of the opening of its new brewery in Mozambique.

HEINEKEN Mozambique - Facts & Figures

US$100 million (€85 million) investment in a brewery with latest technologies

Over 1,000 workers involved in the construction of the brewery, 900 of which are Mozambican (50% from the surrounding communities)

New brewery with a production capacity of 0.8 million hectoliters

A portfolio of 5 local and international brands: Txilar, Heineken, Amstel, Sagres and Strongbow

Currently employing 200 people (96% of which are Mozambican)

Over 23,000 hours of training provided to the local staff over the past 12 months, part of it in partnership with the Mozambican Minister of Labour

Employees sent to HEINEKEN operations in Portugal, South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia to exchange experiences and transfer knowledge

Maize used to brew local Txilar brand bought from over 1,000 Mozambican farmers from Manica province (Catandica district) through local partner ECA Company

Set up campaigns to raise awareness and collect glass and plastic, such as the "Praia Zero" project

