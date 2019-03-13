Edison Investment Research - Financials - OTC Markets Group: Since 2008 OTC Markets Group (OTCM) has recorded compound revenue growth of 11%, more than doubled its operating margin and gained increasing traction with its premium markets OTCQX and OTCQB. The number of states granting the markets Blue Sky recognition has continued to rise. This helps explain P/E ratings above the average for global exchanges while the significant scope for OTCM to attract more international and domestic companies to its cost effective markets could mean increased earnings estimates still prove conservative.ISIN: US67106F1084

