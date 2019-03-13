Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-March-2019 / 16:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company announces that, on 12 March 2019, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made by way of nil cost option under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan in respect of the annual deferred bonus for the 2018 Financial Year to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP10.80 (the average market price over the dealing days falling within the last 30 days of the Company's 2018 financial year). Name Status Number of Options John Carter Director 20,128 Alan Williams Director 12,152 Frank Elkins PDMR 17,799 Carol Kavanagh PDMR 6,930 Martin Meech PDMR 7,377 Andrew Harrison PDMR 18,410 Patrick Knight PDMR 5,529 Robin Miller PDMR 1,158 The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 12 March 2022. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. In addition, the Company confirms that on 12 March 2019, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made by way of nil cost option under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Performance Share Plan ("PSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP14.19 (the average market price over the 5 dealing days prior to the award). Name Status Number of Options Alan Williams Director 53,911 * Frank Elkins PDMR 36,645 Carol Kavanagh PDMR 28,380 Martin Meech PDMR 30,211 Patrick Knight PDMR 30,190 Robin Miller PDMR 18,976 * This award is subject to an additional two year holding period following vesting. The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 12 March 2022, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. Also, on the 12 March 2019, the following awards were made under the HMRC tax-advantaged CSOP element of the PSP with an exercise price of GBP14.19 (the average market value over the 5 dealing days prior to the award). These awards are subject to the same performance conditions as the PSP award. The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 12 March 2022, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant Name Status Number of Options Frank Elkins PDMR 2,114 Carol Kavanagh PDMR 1,486 Martin Meech PDMR 1,857 Patrick Knight PDMR 2,114 The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) John Carter 2) Alan Williams 3) Frank Elkins 4) Carol Kavanagh 5) Martin Meech 6) Andrew Harrison 7) Patrick Knight 8) Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive Officer 2) Chief Financial Officer 3) Chief Operating Officer - Trade Merchant Businesses 4) Group Human Resources Director 5) Group Property Director 6) Chief Executive Officer - Plumbing & Heating Division 7) Chief Information Officer 8) Company Secretary and General Counsel b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan at an option price of GBP10.80. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price: GBP 10.80 1) 20,128 2) 12,152 3) 17,799 4) 6,930 5) 7,377 6) 18,410 7) 5.529 8) 1,158 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction n/a Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Alan Williams 2) Frank Elkins 3) Carol Kavanagh 4) Martin Meech 5) Patrick Knight 6) Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Financial Officer 2) Chief Operating Officer - Trade Merchant Businesses 3) Group Human Resources Director 4) Group Property Director 5) Chief Information Officer 6) Company Secretary and General Counsel b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan at an option price of GBP14.19 c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price: GBP 14.19 1) 53,911 2) 38,759 3) 29,866 4) 32,068 5) 32,304 6) 18,976 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction n/a ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7807 EQS News ID: 787287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2019 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)