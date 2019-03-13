On November 27, 2018, the shares in Hancap AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On February 6, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to suspend the trading in the Company's shares (ISIN SE0006881413) and senior secured bonds (ISIN NO0010769276, ISIN NO0010769284 and ISIN NO0010769292) due to non-disclosure of inside information about the issuer or the financial instruments. Today, on March 13, 2019, the Company submitted an application to delist its shares and senior secured bonds from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Hancap AB (HANC PREF A, ISIN code SE0006881413, order book ID 108039) and senior secured bonds (HANC_02 ISIN NO0010769276, HANC_03 ISIN NO0010769284 and HANC_04 ISIN NO0010769292 ) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB