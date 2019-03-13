Active Biotech has entered into an agreement regarding sale of the Company's property - extraordinary general meeting on April 4, 2019

Lund Sweden, March 13 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) announces that Active Biotech has entered into an agreement regarding sale of the Company's property Forskaren 1 in Lund, Sweden, with a newly formed investor collective led by the real estate company Estea AB. The purchase price amounts to SEK 275 million.

Active Biotech AB (publ) indirectly owns the property Forskaren 1 in Lund, Sweden. The property has been on sale for a period of time.

On February 1, 2019, Active Biotech announced that the Company had received an indicative, non-binding offer for the property, amounting to SEK 275 million, from a newly formed investor collective led by the real estate company Estea AB and that Active Biotech's Board of Directors supported Estea's offer.

Following completed due-diligence review and Estea securing financing for the acquisition, Active Biotech and Estea have entered into an agreement regarding the sale of the property. The purchase price amounts to SEK 275 million, which corresponds to the property's book value. Together with the rights issue of approximately SEK 47 million that was completed in 2018, the proceeds from the sale of the property are expected to finance the Company's operations under the current business plan. The property sale entails a capital injection of approximately SEK 70 million.

"We are delighted that we have agreed with Estea regarding the sale of the property. The sale entails a capital injection which secures the financing of the operations going forward", says Helén Tuvesson, CEO of Active Biotech.

Active Biotech's largest shareholder, MGA Holding AB, has, on the request of Estea, declared its willingness to participate with up to 40 percent of Estea's equity financing. Hence, the sale is conditional on approval by the shareholders of Active Biotech. An extraordinary general meeting will be held on April 4, 2019. Notice to attend the meeting is announced today through a separate press release.

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting approves the sale.

For further information, reference is made to the Board of Directors' statement as well as the independent fairness opinion, held available at the Company's premises at Scheelevägen 22 in Lund, Sweden, and on www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com).

Lund March 13, 2019

Helén Tuvesson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel. +46 46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties in development for neurodegenerative diseases. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com/) for more information.

This is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 p.m. CET on March 13, 2019.

