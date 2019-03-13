PIXID's mid-market, fast to deploy agency-led VMS, ATS and candidate reference platform is transforming the digital recruitment landscape and delivering integrated solutions

Recruitment Technology Solutions provider PIXID is delighted to announce the launch of its services in Ireland. The introduction of Europe's leading mid-market VMS platform in Ireland, in parallel with existing products, will help customers of all sizes to streamline all aspects of the recruitment process.

The launch in Ireland follows PIXID's recent introduction to the UK and the Netherlands after significant market success in France, where its cutting edge and fast to deploy technology is powering the temporary staff market in France by currently being responsible for filling 1 out of 3 temporary positions nationally. The PIXID offering provides an end-to-end temporary staffing solution to recruitment agencies, end clients and to contingent and temporary workers, with a strong focus on ensuring compliance with the latest employment regulations. It fulfils its clients' needs through myPixid, a Vendor Management System (VMS) for SMEs, Agencies and Workers, through Amris, the world-class ATS solution, and through Employee-Check, the online candidate reference platform.

Mark Kieve, the CEO of Pixid's UK arm, commented: "The Irish employment market is interesting on so many levels and we are delighted to be launching our services in Ireland. Its labour market is diverse and is evolving quickly thanks to a growing number of rapidly growing start ups that are permeating across all sectors of the Irish economy.

"Our technology can cater for all kinds of businesses and our solutions will help secure staffing solutions that are highly scaleable and cost effective for even for the most well-established companies in the country. I am very much looking forward to attending this week's annual National Recruitment Federation conference in Ireland to introduce our innovative solutions."

About PIXID

Created in 2004, PIXID is the leading VMS (Vendor Management System) in France and fast expanding across Europe including the acquisition of Carerix in the Netherlands, offering a complete SAAS temporary staffing management platform, compliant with the many aspects of French regulation for providing services in the staffing sector. PIXID's platform enables clients of all sizes to efficiently manage its temporary workers via a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. The PIXID offering provides an end-to-end temporary staffing solution to recruitment agencies, end clients and to contingent and temporary workers, with a strong focus on ensuring compliance with the latest employment regulations. PIXID's proprietary technology is responsible for filling one in three temporary positions in France, where it has powered the temporary staff market. More than 100,000 client locations are connected on a daily basis through PIXID to lower their costs and work more efficiently with their suppliers on-line.

PIXID UK Ireland is a business partner of the National Recruitment Federation in Ireland, UK's Recruitment Employment Confederation (REC), Affiliate Member of the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCO), Corporate Member of the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). For more information, visit www.pixid.co.uk or follow Pixid UK Ireland on Twitter and LinkedIn.

