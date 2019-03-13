Nextraction Energy Corp.: Nextraction Announces Filing of Disclosure Documents

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Nextraction Energy Corp. (NEX: NE.H) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") advises that it has filed on SEDAR the following documents:

The Company's December 31, 2016 NI 51-101 Report on Reserves Data and ancillary certificates;



The Company's December 31, 2017 NI 51-101 Report on Reserves Data and ancillary certificates;



The Company's Notice of Ceasing to Engage In Oil and Gas Activities;



The Company's Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015 and ancillary certificates;



The Company's Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 and ancillary certificates; and



The Company's Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 and ancillary certificates.

Nextraction is proceeding to complete its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company also advises that subject to the approval of the applicable regulatory authorities, including the TSX Venture Exchange, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") and the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") Frank Hallam has been appointed by the board of directors as the interim Chief Financial Officer of Nextraction.

The board of directors of the Company has also appointed all board members to sit on the Nextraction Reserves Committee.

As indicated above, Nextraction has ceased to be involved in any oil and gas activities. It has disposed of its Alberta oil and gas properties and recently, as a result of the failure of Nextraction's United States subsidiary to abandon and remediate a well located in Wyoming, has lost its mineral rights thereby resulting in Nextraction having ceased to be engaged in oil and gas activities.

As disclosed by the ASC, on January 17, 2019, the ASC issued a Variation Order (the "ASC Variance Order") varying the ASC Cease Trade Order dated May 6, 2015. As disclosed by the BCSC, on January 17, 2019, the BCSC has issued a Partial Revocation Order (the "BCSC Partial Revocation Order") partially revoking the BCSC Cease Trade Order dated May 8, 2015. Pursuant to both of the ASC Variance Order and the BCSC Partial Revocation Order the ASC Cease Trade Order and the BCSC Cease Trade Order (the "CTOs") were varied or partially revoked allowing Nextraction to raise debt funds from it directors or officers. The funds are to be utilized to bring the Company's disclosure documents up to date. Other than as permitted by the ASC Variance Order and the BCSC Partial Revocation Order, the CTOs remain in effect. Nextraction intends to apply to the ASC and BCSC for full revocation of the CTOs but has not done so as of March 13, 2019. There is no guarantee that the CTOs will be fully revoked. Until the CTOs are fully revoked the securities of Nextraction will remain subject to the CTOs.

For further information please contact:

John Zang, CEO

Email: jzanglaw@gmail.com

Telephone: 403 680 9264

