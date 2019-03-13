Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-March-2019 / 16:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company announces that, on 12 March 2019, the following award in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") was made by way of nil cost option in the form of an Unapproved Option under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Performance Share Plan to the PDMR as set out below. Name Status Number of Options Martin Meech PDMR 20,000 The options over these shares will vest on 12 March 2021, subject to the satisfaction of continued employment conditions. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7808 EQS News ID: 787303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2019 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)