BOIRON: 2018 RESULTS

2018 RESULTS

The Board of Directors of BOIRON, at its meeting on March 13, 2019 chaired by Thierry Boiron, made up the statutory and consolidated financial statements of the financial year ended on December 31, 2018. It was decided to call a Mixed Shareholders' Meeting on May 16, 2019 at the company's headquarters in Messimy.

Audit of the statutory and consolidated financial statements have been performed and the audit reports concerning their certification are currently in the process of being issued.

BOIRON GROUP RESULTS

in thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation

2018/2017 Sales (1) 617,540 604,212 -2.2% (2) Operating income 124,981 106,022 -15.2% Net income - group share 78,243 57,459 -26.6% (3) Cash flow (4) 148,766 131,821 -11.4% Net investments 51,182 39,407 -23.0% Net cash position 264,940 216,830 -18.2% (5)

(1) The main information on the variation of the yearly sales were the subject of a financial statement on January 24, 2019 (http://www.boironfinance.com/Shareholders-and-investors-area/Financial-information/Regulated-information/Financial-statements).

(2) -0.8% at constant exchange rate.

(3) The net income includes a provision of €9,248 thousand because of the ongoing tax audit.

(4) Before cash revenue, financing expenses and corporate income tax.

(5) The variation of the net cash includes €63,701 of shares buyback.

The operating income of €106,022 thousand is decreasing by €18,959 thousand in comparison to 2017, due to the decrease of the sales and the increase of the industrial production costs and the promotion costs.

Our Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €1.45 per share. The payment of the dividend will be June 3, 2019.

On January 1, 2019, Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot took up her duties as General Manager of the group.

We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.

April 26, 2019, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of March 31, 2019.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

