Casio to Release New Collaboration Models With Scuderia Toro Rosso Racing Team Capturing the Fun of the Motorsports Worldview

TOKYO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of new additions to its EDIFICE line of high-performance sports chronographs that combine dynamic design with advanced technology. The new EDIFICE Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition comes in three models designed in collaboration with the Formula One racing team Scuderia Toro Rosso, which Casio supports as an official team partner.

Scuderia Toro Rosso brings its youthful energy and racing cars powered by outstanding technological innovations to the circuit, in the passionate pursuit of speed. Casio believes that these qualities perfectly match the brand concept for EDIFICE and has been an official team partner since 2016.

Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia Toro Rosso said: "More than any other sport, success in Formula 1 is dictated by time. Every single second counts and having a partner in Casio EDIFICE that shares that same dedication to details on design and technological development is key. The new Casio EDIFICE Scuderia Toro Rosso Limited Edition chronograph is a product of this attention to detail that is truly unique. The combination of advanced technology and dynamic design reflects similar characteristics to the production of our Formula 1 car."

The new ECB-900TR, EQS-920TR, and EFR-564TR boast color schemes that adopt the red, blue, and silver colors of the Scuderia Toro Rosso racing machines. The overall design of the watches is inspired by the worldview of motorsports, with special touches such as rendering the hour indexes in a typeface that resembles team car numbers. The dial and back case feature the team logo, while the second hand is decorated with the colors of the flag of Italy, where the team is based. These details add up to designs truly worthy of collaboration models with the Scuderia Toro Rosso team. The watches also come with special packaging.

All three models feature a multi-dimensional face and flat bezel, with the ECB-900TR and EQS-920TR also employing a solar-charging power system. The ECB-900TR pairs with a smartphone via Bluetooth for enhanced ease of use, enabling the user to adjust time and control watch functions such as world time and alarm from a smartphone app. LCDs at the 12 o'clock and 9 o'clock positions provide an accessible view of a variety of information.

These watches will connect their owners with the motorsports worldview and the Scuderia Toro Rosso racing team.

Specifications

ECB-900TR Water Resistance 100 meters Accuracy at Normal Temperature ±15 seconds per month (without pairing with a smartphone) Communication Specifications Communication

Standard Bluetooth low energy* Signal Range Up to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions) Alarm 5 multi-function alarms (daily, 1 time, scheduled), hourly time signal Countdown Timer Countdown timer, measuring unit: 1/10 second; countdown range: 24 hours; countdown start time setting range: 1 second to 24 hours (1-second increments, 1-minute increments and 1-hour increments) Stopwatch Measuring capacity: 00'00'000~59'59'999 (for the first 60 minutes), 1:00'00'0~23:59'59'9 (after 60 minutes); measuring unit: 1/1000 second (for the first 60 minutes), 1/10 second (after 60 minutes); measuring modes: elapsed time, lap time; recorded data: up to 200 records (measurement lap times); speed (0 to 400 units/hour) Mobile Link Functions Auto time adjustment (four times a day); world time: over 300 cities; one-touch time adjustment; phone finder, etc. Other Features World time, battery indicator, daylight saving time auto switching, full auto-calendar, button operation tone on/off , double LED light, etc. Power Source Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system) Approx. Battery Operating Time Operation period without exposure to light after full charge: - About 6 months with normal use of functions - About 19 months with the power-saving function ON *Operates within accuracy of a regular quartz watch (at ±15 seconds per month) when used without linking to a smartphone. Size of Case 51.5×48.0×13.9mm Total Weight Approx. 163g *The Bluetooth wordmark and logo are registered trademarks of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of these marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

EQS-920TR Water Resistance 100 meters Stopwatch 1-second stopwatch; measuring capacity: 29'59"; measuring modes: elapsed time, 1st and 2nd place times Other Features Date display, battery level indicator Power Source Solar powered Accuracy at Normal Temperature ±20 seconds per month Approx. Battery Operating Time Approx. 5 months (from full charge until hands stop) Size of Case 56.0 × 47.6 × 12.5 mm Total Weight Approx. 170g

Io EFR-564TR Water Resistance 100 meters Accuracy at Normal Temperature ±20 seconds per month Stopwatch 1/10-second stopwatch; measuring capacity: 59'59'99, elapsed time, 1st and 2nd place times Other Features Date indicator Battery Life 3 years on SR920SW Size of Case 52.0×48.9×12.4mm Total Weight Approx. 172g

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835177/Casio_EDIFICE_Scuderia_Toro_Rosso_chronograph_ECB_900TR.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835178/Casio_EDIFICE_Scuderia_Toro_Rosso_chronograph_ECB_900TR.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835179/Casio_EDIFICE_Scuderia_Toro_Rosso_chronograph_EFR_564TR.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835182/Casio_EDIFICE_Scuderia_Toro_Rosso_chronograph_EQS_920TR.jpg )