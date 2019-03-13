John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, delivered a rousing keynote presentation at the 11th annual Data Centre World conference in London.

For the keynote, Shegerian shared his presentation, "Data Protection in a Cyber-Sensitive World," to the international gathering of data center and IT professionals and experts. During the presentation, he shared the very real dangers of hardware hacking and how the problem has evolved.

AtData Centre World 2019 we left no stone unturned, no topic uncovered, in delivering the industry-leading event for data center technology," said Hayley Green, Senior Conference Producer for the conference. "If it affects you, then we're looking at it. It was powerful to be able to provide one co-located event where our attendees could see the very best in the industry'sthought-leaders,suppliers and pioneers, like John Shegerian, who was able to share a global perspective on vital issues impacting data centers today."

"It was a great honor and privilege to be here at the Data Centre World conference in London, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in society today the hardware hacking of private data," said Shegerian. "This event is vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought-leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know and discuss vital best practices. Business leaders need to reach out across continents and communicate if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions that protect our privacy and security."

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com

