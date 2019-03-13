Jerome Karam's Real Estate Ventures Improve City

FRIENDSWOOD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Jerome Karam is a real estate developer of local renown. He is known for breathing life into old properties and also rejuvenating properties that were devastated by flooding. Karam is a prime example of how powerful individuals can give back to the communities they serve. With his development sites set on the Texas City's Mall of the Mainland, Karam and his JMK5 Holdings team have begun to redefine the Texas City Mall.

JMK5 Holdings and the Texas City Mall

The former mall of Texas City's mainland has needed some vision and ingenuity to restore it to its former days of glory. JMK5 holdings and Karam saw the value of the historic city mall and converted the space into an almost 70,000-square foot storage facility. In addition to the conversion of empty space into useful climate-controlled storage units, the development project also included bringing a World Gym, Cinemark Movie theatre, and the Altitude Trampoline Park to the former mall. Like many malls and development areas, the challenging downturns in the American economy over the last decade or so had taken its toll. Businesses closed and space that was formerly teeming with people became empty and wasted. Jerome Karam sees through the current state of properties and with his ingenuity and a keen business sense can breathe new life into areas in need of some TLC.

Jerome Karam's Altruism

To some real estate developers, the business is about the bottom line, but that is not the case with Karam. Not only does he have a keen eye for law, business, and real estate development, he is also tuned in to the needs of the community and how his property developments can give back in positive way. After the opening of Altitude Trampoline Park produced one of his company's largest returns, Karam decided to acknowledge that success with paying it forward.

After the devastating shootings at Santa Fe last year, Karam and his forward-thinking team decided to host a closed event at the trampoline park for the grieving students of the Santa Fe High School. Karam wanting to give these young people a chance to be kids, let lose, and have a brief reprieve from the disturbing memories of the recent events. In addition, they also decided to host a Facebook contest entitled 'Tag a Teacher' to acknowledge teachers who go above and beyond, and the winners received $500 worth of school supplies for the classroom.

The world of business and real estate development is one with the potential to make a big difference in the communities they serve. In addition to simply investing with the goal of large returns on investments, some businesses and individuals strive to have their properties and developments actually breathe life into communities and areas in need. Jerome Karam and his company JMK5 Holdings has turned the Texas City Mall of the Mainland into a thriving business that serves the community and gives young people a place to escape from the stress and strain of every-day life and tragic events.

