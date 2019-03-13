Andi Budimansyah, CEO of PANDI



Kobe, Japan, Mar 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesian Domain Name Registry PANDI announced earlier today that .id domain use throughout 2018 increased significantly, reaching to 281,467 domains, or 12% more than the 252,112 domains in 2017. This is to say that domain .id has become a prominent option among domain names worldwide."In the past six months, .id registration has grown to represent digital identity, both for corporate brands and personal use," said the CEO of PANDI, Andi Budimansyah, during ICANN64, one of the world's largest community forums on the development of the one world Internet.Held by different nations three times a year, ICANN64 brings together large gatherings of internet-related industry players and offers a variety of workshops, open forums, and working meetings on the development and implementation of internet policies.At the close of 2018, PANDI registered 96,53% of all .id domains in Indonesia, while 3,65% were registered overseas. Of these, the United States accounted for the majority with 2,913 domains, followed by Singapore (793), Australia (635), and Japan (555)."The average daily access for .id domains exceeds 529 million. Surprisingly, it comes mostly from the US, accounting for 26,27%," explained Andi.PANDI cooperates with domain registrars for international .id domain registration. To promote the .id domain in Indonesia, PANDI collaborates with the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics, offering the co.id and web.id for free to support e-commerce growth in Indonesia.