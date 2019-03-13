The ExOne Company to Participate at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) ("ExOne" or "the Company"), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D") printing machines and 3D printed products to industrial customers, announced that John F. Hartner, Chief Operating Officer, and Brian W. Smith, Senior Vice President - Corporate Development, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

ExOne's presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m.ET. A link to the live webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.investor.exone.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne's machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

For more information, contact:



Brian Smith Deborah K. Pawlowski / Karen L. Howard Senior Vice President -

Corporate Development Kei Advisors LLC (724) 765-1350 (716) 843-3908 / (716) 843-3942 brian.smith@exone.com dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / khoward@keiadvisors.com

_______________________________________

News Compliments of Accesswire

SOURCE: The ExOne Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538972/The-ExOne-Company-to-Participate-at-the-Sidoti-Company-Spring-2019-Conference