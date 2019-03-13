The company sees Spannabis as an opportunity to bring hemp technology and expertise to the European market

Nanaimo, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Salvation Botanicals Ltd. ("Salvation" or the "Company"), a company that operates one of the first fully-licensed Analytics Laboratories in Canada and is accredited by Health Canada to test cannabis and derivative products for Licensed Producers, announced today that company executives will be attending the 16th Annual Largest Hemp Fair in the World, Spannabis 2019, in Barcelona, Spain, March 15 through March 17, 2019.

Attending this internationally recognized convention provides Salvation with the opportunity to network with leaders in the industry and further their goal of expansion into the global cannabis market. According to The Motley Fool, global marijuana sales are expected to grow 38% to nearly $17 billion this year. Additionally, a report by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics stated the cannabis industry had $9.5 billion in worldwide revenue in 2017, and an estimated $12.2 billion last year.

Canada is the only G7 country that has legalized cannabis for recreational and medical purposes. A recent report by Brightfield Group estimates that Canada's cannabis industry will be worth $5 billion by 2021.

"Salvation is actively pursuing expansion into the European, South American and Australian markets. While the international trade in cannabinoids is not well established, we have sought opportunities to add value to cultivators in Europe using our technology," said Salvation Botanicals CEO Rob McIntyre. "Spannabis is an ideal opportunity to continue our discussions with European hemp and cannabis industry participants. Our expertise in Canadian genetics, post-harvest equipment, analytical testing, and high volume extraction and processing is in demand internationally, and the conference brings the global industry leaders together under one roof."

Spannabis is known as an event of culture and innovation within the cannabis industry. As the world's largest hemp exposition and trade show, there is expected to be more than 300 exhibitors who are demonstrating the latest research and developments in the industry.

Any Spannabis attendees interested in securing a one-on-one meeting with Salvation Botanicals at the conference, please email salvation@cmwmedia.com.

About Salvation Botanicals Ltd.

Salvation Botanicals is a private company based on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, that is dedicated to the testing and production of high-quality standardized cannabinoid products for the international cannabis market. Salvation operates one of the first analytics laboratories in Canada, licensed by Health Canada to test cannabis and derivatives. Salvation has developed post-harvest technology for the economic extraction of cannabinoids from hemp, as well as extraction equipment designed for high volume economical processing.

Salvation Botanicals holds an Analytical Testing License, and a Dealer's License under the Controlled Substances Act. In 2016 Health Canada granted Salvation a Hemp Processing License permitting production and sale and export of seed, grain and their derivatives. The Company is a late stage Standard Processor applicant.

For more information about Salvation Botanicals Ltd, visit www.salvationbotanicals.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements within this press release relating to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements."

Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, to the Company's historical experience with medical marijuana operations, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, risks associated with completion of the acquisition, including the availability of sufficient financing to complete the acquisition and fund the business of the combined company, other risks relating to the roll-out and intended expansion of a clinical wellness business, business integration risks, competitive risks, and other risks relevant to the medical marijuana and clinical wellness industries in general and to the Company in particular.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. There can be no assurance that Salvation Botanicals' medical marijuana license application will be approved by Health Canada.

