Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update to its shareholders.

The Company has three systems that can be used independently or in combination in horizontal wellbores:

the High Angle Reciprocating Pump ("HARP"); the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift ("REAL") formerly known as the High Angle Lift Solution ("HALS"); and the Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology ("HART").

As part of the Company's commercialization effort, the decision was made to rebrand the HALS system as the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift ("REAL") system.

Canada

As stated in the Company's last press release dated February 27, 2019, the Company recently installed its first HARP in a new Montney wellbore. As planned, the customer activated the HARP in early March after its surface equipment was installed. Consistent with the recent installs in the Cardium and Glauconite formations, this new Montney install has performed above expected production rates, has eliminated gas locking and has reduced pump jack strokes per minute ("SPM"). An overlooked aspect and a major cost benefit to Raise's customers is that the high efficiency of the HARP often allows the opportunity to decrease pump jack SPM resulting in reduced power costs. This is indeed a result which has been observed, and noted, on this first Montney well. Discussions around future installs are currently underway with this, and numerous other potential customers in the Montney formation.

The Company will be posting its sales activity from its Customer Relationship Management database on its website www.raiseproduction.com beginning March 16th and will provide bi-weekly updates which will allow investors to monitor the Company's sales and commercialization initiatives.

USA

Endurance Lift Solutions ("ELS") continues to promote the HARP and REAL systems in the USA. ELS has recently installed the Company's re-designed HARP Generation 2 with material and design changes that can handle deeper, higher volume wellbores. Recent installs in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin have been so successful that Raise has just installed its first HARP Generation 2 system in a wellbore for one of the most active operators in the Permian Basin. Initial results from this installation are extremely encouraging.

