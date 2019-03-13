Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication to Host Shareholder Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Liberated Syndication, Inc. (OTCQB: LSYN) ('Libsyn') announced today that Chris Spencer, CEO, and John Busshaus, CFO, will host a conference call on Friday, March 15th, at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss 2018 financial results and provide a general business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-602-0380 (U.S. callers); 862-298-0970 (international callers) a few minutes before the start time.

Questions for consideration for the call can be emailed to investor@libsyn.com prior to 5:00 p.m. ET, on March 14th, 2019. A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours afterwards and available for three weeks at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication



Liberated Syndication is based in Pittsburgh, PA and owns and operates two hosting businesses, Libsyn and Pair Networks. You can learn more about Liberated Syndication at: https://investor.libsyn.com.



Libsyn is one of the world's leading podcast hosting networks and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2017 Libsyn delivered over 7.2 Billion download requests. We host over 3.96 Million media files for more than 44,000 podcasts, including, currently, around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world-class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

Pair Networks, founded in 1996, is one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting company providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services. Pair offers a suite of Internet services from shared hosting to virtual private servers to customized solutions with world-class 24x7 customer support. Based in Pittsburgh, Pair serves businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions and non-profit organizations around the world. Visit us on the web at www.pair.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Art Batson

Arthur Douglas & Associates, Inc.

407-478-1120

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538988/Liberated-Syndication-to-Host-Shareholder-Conference-Call