RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Finalists

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Central Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6 in Toronto, ON. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit

http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-central-regional-meeting/

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Award - CENTRAL Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC Montreal - Mic Drop

NEWSTALK1010 - The Snack: May 10, 2018

NEWSTALK1010 - The Snack: Dec. 10, 2018

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Ottawa - Highway 401 Bus Crash, cbc.ca/ottawa

CP24 - North York Van Attack

CTV News Toronto - Yonge Street Van Attack

NEWSTALK1010 - Yonge Street Van Attack

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Hamilton - Craig Ruthowsky Trial

CBC Ottawa - Ottawa Votes 2018

CBC Toronto - Toronto Van Attack

Data Storytelling

CBC Montreal - Montreal Crime Tracker

CBC Ottawa - How City Councillors Are Spending Your Money

CTV News Ottawa - Life Saving Drones

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal - Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson

CityNews - Digital Media, CityNews

680 NEWS - 680 NEWS Digital

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor - Freedom Road

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Hamilton - Indigenous Representation, In Canada's Justice System

CBC Toronto - The Accent Effect

Global Montreal - Just Like Home: Season 1

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Montreal - Quebec Votes 2018

CBC Ottawa - Ottawa Votes 2018, CBC Ottawa Municipal Election Social Media Coverage

CBC Sudbury - Lake Wahnapitae 911 Inquest

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Montreal - Quebec Votes 2018: Election night

CBC Ottawa - Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage

CBC Toronto - Toronto Votes

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

CBC London - Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples With Its Most Serious Social Issue

CBC Montreal - Quebec Political Analysis, The Rise of the CAQ, Election Results, Equalization and Quebec

CBC Ottawa - City Affairs Analysis

Sports - Feature Reporting

CBC Montreal - How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero's Time in the Big Leagues

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CP24 - PC Leadership Convention

Excellence in Innovation

CTV London - A Budding Industry

CTV News Ottawa - LRT Exercise Gone Wrong

Investigative - Dan McArthur Award

CBC Montreal - Falling Through the Cracks

CBC Ottawa - No More Secrets

CBC Thunder Bay - Thunder Bay's Opioid Crisis

Original / Enterprise

CBC Montreal - Found and Lost

CBC Sudbury - I Am A Survivor

CBC Sudbury - The Next 40

Citytv - The Marijuana Files

Radio-Canada Toronto - L'entre-deux

Radio

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

570News Kitchener - The Sprucedale Crescent House Explosion

680 NEWS - Crane Rescue

NEWSTALK1010 - Down Goes Brown, Patrick Brown's Epic Fall from Grace

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Montreal - Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations

CBC Ottawa - Ottawa Votes 2018, Municipal Election Radio Coverage

CBC Quebec City - The Quebec City Mosque Shooting One Year Later

NEWSTALK1010 - Danforth Shooting

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC London - Voices of Chief's Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand her Indigenous Roots

CBC Sudbury - Faith and the Two Fort Albanys

CBC Sudbury - Learning Their Own Language

Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award

CBC K-W 89.1 - Transformed Through Touch

CBC Ottawa - Maman Music, Ottawa Morning

NEWSTALK1010 - The UnRegulated Ride, Toronto's Surge in Ebike Ownership

NEWSTALK1010 - Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal Daybreak - Moms who Use Cannabis Speak Up About Stigmatization

CBC Ottawa - Homeless for the Holidays

NEWSTALK1010 - Burning Down the Family Tree

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London - Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood

CBC Quebec City - Return to Bosnia: Two Peacekeepers still Healing 25 Years Later

CBC Sudbury - The Transformation of Elliot Lake

CBC Thunder Bay - A League of Their Own

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

1310 NEWS - Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day

1310 NEWS - Special Tornado Coverage with Mark Day, The road to Recovery

NEWSTALK1010 - Royal Wedding

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

CBC Montreal Daybreak - Writer Heather O'Neill Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University

NEWSTALK 580 CFRA - Melnyk Media Madness, The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll

NEWSTALK1010 - St. Mike's College Scandal

Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Ottawa - Smiths Falls: A Town in Transition, Ottawa Morning

CBC Toronto - Metro Morning: Danforth Shooting

CBC Thunder Bay - Up North - Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal - September 18 8:30 AM Newscast

CBC Toronto - CBL Newscast: October 23, 2018

NEWSTALK1010 - The Fall of Patrick Brown

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

570News Kitchener - 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am cast - Ontario Turns Blue

CBC Thunder Bay - AM Newscast: September 17, 2018

CBC Windsor - June 8: 2018 @ 7:30 a.m., Windsor Stays Orange while Ontario Goes Blue

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

1310 NEWS - A Rick Gibbons Christmas Story

NEWSTALK1010 - Humboldt Bus Crash Vigil

NEWSTALK1010 - The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for business

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London - One Ticket at a Time, Why this Man Pays for Parking for Cancer Patients

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets - Inside Chicken Camp, The hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers

CBC Windsor - Trans Man Performs Mumford & Sons Duet with Former Voice for Healing

Sports - Feature Reporting

CBC Daybreak Montreal - At 96, The Wurtele Sisters Look Back on Olympic Triumphs

CBC Sudbury - The Football School

CBC Thunder Bay - Staying Fit After 50, Unleashed Fighting Fitness

Television

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CTV News Ottawa - Tornado - Path Of Destruction

CTV News Toronto - Yonge Street Van Attack

CP24 - Danforth Mass Shooting

CP24 - Toronto Van Attack

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

Citytv - St. Michael's College Scandal

CTV News Toronto - OPP Suicides

CTV News Ottawa - Tornado: Recovery & Rebuilding

Global News Toronto - Bruce McArthur Investigation

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal - Mosque Families Speak

Global News Toronto - First Time I Was Called

CTV News Toronto - Transitioning on the Job

Excellence in Video - Hugh Haugland Award

Citytv - The Lego Train

CTV News Ottawa - Steam Power An RCMP Officer Living with PTSD Finds Peace on the Water

CTV Windsor - Windsor Snow Stars

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal - Chaakapesh

CTV Montreal - Standing Tall, A Survivor's Journey

CTV Montreal - Montreal Healthy Girl, A Cautionary Tale

Radio-Canada Toronto - The Planters

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor [CBET] - Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History

MAtv - 514 Undiscovered

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Ottawa - Live Tornado TV Special, CBC Ottawa News at 6

Citytv - CityVote: The Debate

Global News Toronto - Decision Ontario 2018

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

Global News Toronto - Election Breakdown: Ghosts

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto - Playground Shooting, Little Girls' Mother Speaks

CTV News Ottawa - Remembrance in a Restaurant, An American Honours Canadian Veterans for their Service and Sacrifice

Global Montreal - Vermont Bagel King

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener - Garbage Man

CTV Northern Ontario - Fighting for First Responders

CTV Northern Ontario - Food Bank Sabotage

CTV Windsor - The Missing Ring

Sports - Feature Reporting

CTV London - Wrestling Librarian

CBC Montreal - Camille Chai Feature

CBC Montreal - Celebrating Scott and Tessa

TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award

CBC Ottawa - Our Ottawa

CBC Toronto - HERstory in Black: The Next Generation

Global News Toronto - Focus Ontario: The Final Countdown

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa - Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa News at 6

CTV News Ottawa - CTV News Ottawa Best Newscast, Tornado - Path Of Destruction

CTV News Toronto - CTV News at Six

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award - (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener - House Explosion

CTV London - Record Floods

Global News Durham - Oshawa GM Plant Closure

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

