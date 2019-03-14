Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN in Pact with Alpha Capital Anstalt

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) Decision Diagnostics Corp. is a 17 year old diabetes focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for a growing brand of glucose test strips and meters as highly accurate alternatives for legacy diabetic, proprietary, and pet testing glucose test strips.

Decision Diagnostics is pleased to announce that the company has come to terms with Alpha Capital Anstalt for the provision of a term loan in the amount of $250,000 plus interest. The terms of the loan are standard. There is no convertible feature. At term the loan will be paid back to Alpha Capital Anstalt in full (face value plus interest) or paid back and funds borrowed again for the same purposes. The loan also includes Warrants to purchase common stock. The proceeds of the loan will be used by the company to purchase new products inventory. A detailed description of the loan and Warrants will appear in the company's quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of March 13, 2019, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

