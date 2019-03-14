

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the pharma/biotech stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Sientra Inc. (SIEN)



Lost 28.65% to close Wednesday's (Mar.13) trading at $8.12.



News: The Company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.



Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 widened to $24.6 million or $0.86 per share from $17.8 million or $0.92 per share for the same period in 2017. Total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $19.0 million, an increase of 72% compared to total net sales of $11.1 million for the same period in 2017.



2. INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)



Lost 25.18% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.25.



News: In the latest 10-K filed with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018, the auditor has raised substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.



As of December 31, 2018, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $336.1 million, negative cash flows from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2018, and significant ongoing legal expenses.



3. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ)



Lost 17.24% to close Wednesday's trading at $31.77.



News: Health Insurance Innovations is one of the 12 companies against which an investigation into the concerning practices of Short-Term, Limited Duration Insurance (STLDI) health care plans and insurance brokers has been launched by a Committee on Energy and Commerce.



4. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)



Lost 14.44% to close Wednesday's trading at $20.68.



News: Despite the Company's stellar financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2018, the stock took a hit on analyst downgrade.



Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $89.7 million, up 48% from the prior-year quarter. GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $787 thousand or $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar was $6.2 million, or $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $4.11 million or $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Needham analyst Serge Belanger has downgraded the rating of the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy'.



5. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)



Lost 14.29% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.30.



News: No news



Recent event:



On March 7, the Company acquired an exclusive license to intellectual property from the Regents of the University of California to potential disease-modifying Parkinson's disease therapy created at the University of California, Los Angeles.



The new program will be known as SLS-007, and in preclinical studies, the compound has shown evidence of slowing progression of the disease - an early sign of disease-modifying potential in Parkinson's disease.



