Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien

14.03.2019 / 08:00

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia

Fyber N.V.

Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien

Berlin, 14. März 2019 - Fyber N.V. ('Fyber' oder die 'Bieterin') gibt heute den Beginn eines freiwilligen Umtauschangebots (das 'Umtauschangebot') bezüglich ihrer 149.900.000 EUR ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen (ISIN XS1223161651) mit Fälligkeit in 2020 (die 'Schuldverschreibungen') bekannt. Das Umtauschangebot richtet sich an die Inhaber von Schuldverschreibungen (die "Schuldverschreibungsinhaber"), eine oder alle dieser Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gegen neu auszugebenden Stammaktien von Fyber im Nennwert von je 0,10 EUR ("Aktien") anzubieten. Das Umtauschangebot erfolgt nach Zustimmung der Aktionäre in der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der Bieterin vom 21. Februar 2019 zur Ausgabe von bis zu 499.666.667 Aktien. Umtauschangebotsunterlage Die Bieterin hat heute eine Umtauschangebotsunterlage (die "Umtauschangebotsunterlage") veröffentlicht, die Einzelheiten über das Umtauschangebot und das Verfahren zum Einliefern von Schuldverschreibungen im Rahmen des Umtauschangebots enthält. Das Umtauschangebot erfolgt zu den in der Umtauschangebotsunterlage festgelegten Bedingungen. Die Umtauschangebotsunterlage ist verfügbar auf der Website von Fyber unter: https://investors.fyber.com/offer-documents. THIS OFFER DOCUMENT AND THE EXCHANGE OFFER CONTEMPLATED HEREBY ARE SUBJECT TO SEVERAL OFFER RESTRICTIONS, INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) (I) THE RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' AS DEFINED IN THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE (AS DEFINED BELOW) AND (II) THE RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS' PURSUANT TO RULE 144A ("RULE 144A") UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (AS AMENDED, THE "US SECURITIES ACT") OR ANOTHER EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE US SECURITIES ACT, AND OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES IN RELIANCE ON REGULATION S UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT ("REGULATION S"). FURTHER DETAILS ARE SET OUT BELOW AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT. Teilnahmebedingungen Die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber können ihre Schuldverschreibungen ganz oder teilweise zum Umtausch durch die Bieterin zum Umtauschpreis von 0,30 EUR (der "Umtauschpreis") je Aktie anbieten, was zur Gewährung von 333.333 Aktien je Schuldverschreibung führt. Vorbehaltlich der vorbehaltslosen Annahme des Umtauschangebots erfolgt die Lieferung der zu gewährenden Aktien an die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber, deren Angebote im Rahmen des Umtauschangebots angenommen wurden, über die Abwicklungsstellen von Clearstream Banking S.A. und/oder Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. gegen Aufrechnung mit den Rückzahlungsansprüchen aus den Schuldverschreibungen. Die Aktien werden neu ausgegeben und frei übertragbar sein, sind aber noch nicht zur Notierung und zum Handel am regulierten Markt an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse ("FWB"), der von der Deutsche Börse AG betrieben wird, zugelassen. Es wird erwartet, dass die Bieterin innerhalb von zwölf Monaten nach Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots einen Antrag auf Listung und Zulassung der Aktien zum Handel an der FWB stellt. Den Schuldverschreibungsinhabern wird empfohlen, die Umtauschangebotsunterlage sorgfältig zu lesen, um dieser die Einzelheiten und Informationen zur Teilnahme am Umtauschangebot zu entnehmen. Bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse Die Ergebnisse des Umtauschangebots werden in einer Pressemitteilung bekanntgegeben, die voraussichtlich am 12. April 2019 veröffentlicht wird. Voraussichtlicher Zeitplan Umtauschangebotsbeginn 09:00 Uhr MEZ am 14. März 2019 Ende der Umtauschangebotsfrist 18:00 Uhr MESZ am 11. April 2019 Bekanntgabe der 12. April 2019 Umtauschangebotsergebnisse Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots 19. April 2019 Notierung der Aktien an der Innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse Abwicklung des Umtausch-angebots Die im voraussichtlichen Zeitplan festgelegten Termine können von der Bieterin angepasst werden, wobei die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber durch eine Pressemitteilung über die neuen Termine informiert werden. Abwicklungsstelle M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Hamburg, fungiert als Abwicklungsstelle für dieses Umtauschangebot. Über Fyber N.V. Fyber N.V. (FSE: FBEN) ist ein führendes Technologieunternehmen für mobile Werbung. Es ermöglicht App-Entwicklern und Anbietern digitaler Inhalte mit Hilfe gezielter Werbung die Optimierung ihrer durch Werbung generierten Erträge. Mit einer Reichweite vom mehr als einer Milliarder aktiver Nutzer monatlich bietet Fyber Werbetreibenden und Verlegern eine Open-Access Plattform mit globaler Ausrichtung und einem besonderen Schwerpunkt auf dem Bereich Video. Kontakt für Investoren: Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS Diese Mitteilung ist in Verbindung mit der Umtauschangebotsunterlage zu lesen. Diese Mitteilung und die Umtauschangebotsunterlage enthalten wichtige Informationen, die sorgfältig gelesen werden sollten, bevor eine Entscheidung in Bezug auf das Umtauschangebot getroffen wird. Wenn Sie unsicher hinsichtlich des Inhalts dieser Mitteilung oder des Umtauschangebots oder den von Ihnen zu ergreifenden Maßnahmen sind, wird Ihnen empfohlen, sich unverzüglich von Ihrem Bankberater, Rechtsberater, Steuerberater oder anderen unabhängigen Finanzberatern beraten zu lassen, auch in Bezug auf etwaige Steuerfolgen. Jede Person oder Gesellschaft, deren Schuldverschreibungen in ihrem Namen von einem Broker, Händler, einer Bank, einer Depotbank, einer Treuhandgesellschaft oder einem anderen Nominee oder Vermittler gehalten werden, muss sich an diese Stelle wenden, wenn sie Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gemäß dem Umtauschangebot anbieten möchte. Die Bieterin gibt keine Empfehlung ab, ob Schuldverschreibungsinhaber an dem Umtauschangebot teilnehmen sollten. Diese Mitteilung dient nur zu Informationszwecken. Das Umtauschangebot erfolgt nur nach Maßgabe der Umtauschangebotsunterlage und nur in denjenigen Zuständigkeitsbereichen, die nach geltendem Recht zulässig sind. Weder diese Bekanntmachung, die Umtauschangebotsunterlage oder andere Dokumente oder Materialien im Zusammenhang mit dem Umtauschangebot stellen ein Angebot zum Kauf von Schuldverschreibungen oder die Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots Schuldverschreibungen anzubieten oder zu verkaufen an oder von einer Person dar, die sich in einer Rechtsordnung befindet oder ihren Wohnsitz hat, in der ein solches Angebot oder eine solche Aufforderung rechtswidrig ist. Diese Mitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot, noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots, zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren dar. Jedes Angebot oder jede Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots wird nur mit Hilfe einer bestimmten Angebotsunterlage abgegeben. Diese Mitteilung ist nicht zur Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung, ganz oder teilweise, direkt oder indirekt, in einer oder in eine Rechtsordnung hinein bestimmt, in der eine solche Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung rechtswidrig wäre. Exchange Offer Restrictions EEA In relation to each EEA state which has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU), and any relevant implementing measure in each EEA state (the 'Prospectus Directive', and such EEA state a "Relevant Member State"), no offer is being made and hence no Shares are offered pursuant to this Offer, except to legal entities which are (i) existing Bondholders; and (ii) qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Directive. Each person in a Relevant Member State who receives any communication in respect of, or who tenders any Bonds for exchange in the Offer will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to the Offeror that it is a qualified investor within the meaning of the law in that Relevant Member State implementing Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive. The Offeror will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representation, acknowledgement and agreement. Notwithstanding the above, a person who is not a qualified investor and who has notified the Offeror of such fact in writing may, with the prior written consent of the Offeror, be permitted to acquire Shares in the Offer. United Kingdom The Offer is only being made to existing Bondholders in the United Kingdom who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000 or otherwise in circumstances which do not require publication by the Offeror of a prospectus pursuant to section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000. The Offer Document is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which the Offer Document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with (i) persons falling within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005; or (ii) high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d), of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 or other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be made available. Switzerland Neither the Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Shares constitutes a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or 1156 of the Swiss Federal Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. No Shares may be publicly offered, issued, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in, into or from Switzerland pursuant to or in connection with this Offer and the Shares will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. Neither the Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Offer may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in or from Switzerland. The Offer Document is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the obtaining of Shares by the public and may be distributed only on a private placement basis, without any public distribution, offering or marketing in, or from, Switzerland, provided that any such distribution does not occur as a result of, or in connection with, public solicitation or marketing with respect to the issuance, purchase or sale of Shares. Hong Kong The contents of the Offer Document have not been reviewed by or approved by or registered with any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Bondholders are advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If Bondholders are in any doubt about any of the contents of this document, they should obtain independent professional advice. The Offer Document does not constitute a 'prospectus' (as defined in section 2(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong)), nor is it an advertisement, invitation or document containing an advertisement or invitation falling within the meaning of section 103 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong). No Shares have been offered or sold, or will be offered or sold, in Hong Kong in connection with the Offer, by means of any document, other than (a) to 'professional investors' as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and Futures Ordinance; or (b) in circumstances which do not result in the document being a 'prospectus' as defined in the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance or which do not constitute an offer to the public within the meaning of that Ordinance. No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the Shares has been or will be issued or in the possession of any person for the purposes of issue, whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, which is directed at, or the contents of which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public in Hong Kong (except if permitted under the laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to Shares which are or are intended to be issued or disposed of only to persons outside Hong Kong or only to 'professional investors' as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Abu Dhabi The Offer nor any offering of Shares thereunder has been approved or licensed by the United Arab Emirates Central Bank, the United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, or any other relevant licensing authorities in the United Arab Emirates, and accordingly does not constitute a public offer of securities in the United Arab Emirates in accordance with the commercial companies law, Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 (as amended), Securities and Commodities Authority Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 Regulating Promotions and Introductions or otherwise. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered to the public in the United Arab Emirates (including the Abu Dhabi Global Market). The Offer Document is strictly private and confidential and is being issued to a limited number of institutional investors: 1. who meet the criteria of a Qualified Investor as defined in Securities and Commodities Authority Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 (except natural persons); or 2. upon their request and confirmation that they understand that the Shares and the interests have not been approved or licensed by or registered with the UAE Central Bank, the Securities and Commodities Authority, Financial Services Regulatory Authority or any other relevant licensing authorities or governmental agencies in the United Arab Emirates. The Offer Document must not be provided to any person other than the original recipient, and may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose. United States The Shares offered by the Offer Document have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless the Shares are registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. The Shares are being offered and sold in the United States only to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act, and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S. There will be no public offer of Shares in the United States. Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that the Offeror may rely on an exemption from the registration requirements of Section 5 of the US Securities Act, which may include Rule 144A or Regulation S thereunder. In addition, until the end of the 40th calendar day after commencement of the Offer, an offer or sale of the Shares within the United States by a dealer (whether or not participating in the Offer) may violate the registration requirements of the US Securities Act if such offer is made otherwise than in accordance with Rule 144A or another exception from registration under the US Securities Act. 14.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20
10117 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 30 609 855 528
E-Mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0012377394
WKN: A2DUJD