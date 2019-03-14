Verve Beverage Company Announces Production

Weekend Unlimited WHOLLY OWNED Beverage Company Launches its Brands

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) ("Weekend" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Verve Beverage Company (VBC) has scheduled production for its CHAMP Energy and Verve beverage lines.

"We specifically targeted this point in time to launch our Full Spectrum Hemp products into the market as part of our activation at the HEMP TODAY experience at SXSWTM this week," said Mr. Brad Robb, President of VBC.

Operational Highlights:

First large (60,000 bottles per sku) commercial production run of CHAMP Energy Functional RTD beverages will be ready for retail distribution beginning the week of March 18th

First initial production run (5000 bottles per sku) of CHAMP Full Spectrum Hemp (30mg) functional RTD beverages for retail distribution March 18th

March 12th - 15th CHAMP Full Spectrum Hemp product launch at South by South West. This event will host 1000+ VIP guests over a two-day period where Weekend Unlimited LIVE and CHAMP will host high level influential people from a variety of channels as VIP sponsor to the SXSW Official HEMP TODAY educational activation

"This represents a significant achievement for the Company, launching our brands with a focus on revenue generation. The VBC brand team is advancing their plan to reach market right on our schedule, the responses to the product line from distributors has allowed us to produce an aggressive first run to accelerate the build out and recognition of VBC's product brands into the consumer marketplace," said Weekend Unlimited President and CEO, Mr. Paul Chu.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

