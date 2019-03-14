FogChain Corp.: FogChain's Trident Rapid Application Development, Testing and Monitoring Platform Completes Integration with Google's Android Operating System

VANCOUVER, BC AND SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp ("FogChain" or the "Company") is excited to announce it has completed the integration of Google's mobile operating system, Android, into its latest version of Trident, a unified cross-platform application development, testing and monitoring services platform. Trident's Rapid Application Development suite, RadJav, enables developers to quickly and cost-effectively create new applications using a single code-base while being natively deployed across desktop, tablet, mobile devices and the web.

The RadJav platform provides rapid application development tools and resources to build and launch applications across all devices and the web, and is fully integrated with all major operating systems such as Linux, Windows, macOS and now Google's Android 9 ("Pie") - all using the same code. RadJav's unified development environment also includes full support of Cryptographic Security, Databases, a 3D rendering engine, resource libraries, as well as templates and tools, all of which are available to develop with today. The Android operating system, which is owned and maintained by Google and parent company Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL), is the world's leading smartphone and mobile device operating system. Android 9, the latest version released in August 2018, includes major new material design upgrades and enhanced features, and solidly places Google as the smartphone OS leader, collectively having over 2.7 billion total active devices world-wide.

FogChain's CEO, James Cerna, commented, "This is a significant achievement for the Trident platform and FogChain in that we can now develop for and integrate with the world's most widely deployed smartphone operating system, which has a global install base of over two and a half billion devices. This positions our Trident platform to be a best-in-class solution for mobile application development and testing and enables us to better support the developer community and enterprises alike."

Nathanael Coonrod, VP of Engineering for FogChain and the founder of RadJav, stated, "Completing the Android integration is one of the biggest achievements we've accomplished to date and truly enables our platform to unify all major operating systems with a single codebase. This is a fantastic win for anybody taking on a mobile development project and was the last major pillar for us to complete so that developers can benefit from the wide-ranging cross-platform capabilities that Trident and RadJav now provide."

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. Combined with a decentralized Fog (edge network) and high-performance application development platform, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. With the recent explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space, FogChain's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software architecture provides developers with a suite of tools and resources that bridges devices and operating systems, and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next super wave of the $500 billion global software development market.

