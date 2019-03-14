JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Further Increases Worker Productivity with StayLinked Terminal Emulation - The Most Reliable and Secure TE Solution for Mobile Devices

Navis World 2019, Booth 7

JLT Mobile Computers Further Increases Worker Productivity with StayLinked Terminal Emulation - The Most Reliable and Secure TE Solution for Mobile Devices

By expanding its offering with the leading terminal emulation systems from StayLinked, JLT offers its customers fully reliable working sessions in challenging network environments, thereby reducing worker downtime

Växjö, Sweden, 14 March 2019 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced a new partnership with StayLinked, the leader in modern terminal emulation (TE) systems. To address the increasing need for reliable operations in challenging network environments, JLT is working closely together with StayLinked and provides the best terminal emulation solution with its mobile computers to customers around the world.

"Session persistence is essential for our customers to minimize dropped sessions and worker downtime, and to attain a high level of productivity," says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. "By offering the terminal emulation solution from StayLinked with our rugged mobile computers, customers will benefit not only from more reliable operations, but also from simplified migration to new devices and operating systems, with additional cost savings as a result."

As the only terminal emulation product specifically designed for wireless environments, the StayLinked solution completely eliminates dropped sessions and ensures reliable operation in challenging network environments. The StayLinked SmartTE is at the forefront of migration to new operating systems in the supply chain as it easily transforms traditional terminal emulation screens into graphical, touch-based screens in the most time effective way.

"We are proud of our commitment to help customers in their migration to touch-only devices and modern operating systems," said StayLinked President, Dan Hogan. "Using StayLinked SmartTE on rugged mobile devices from JLT enables customers to easily migrate and modernize their terminal emulation applications and, with StayLinked iQ, they gain deeper insights into their business processes."

The unique architecture of StayLinked TE connects mobile devices to host-based applications such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems in a very reliable, secure, and high-performance manner. StayLinked SmartTE delivers the best possible user experience on touch-only devices, allowing workers to utilize the entire screen without sacrificing usability for the sake of screen space. Customers retain all application functionality, which enables seamless migration to modern operating systems including Android and Windows 10 and new state-of-the-art computers from JLT without ever having to touch the host application.

Partnering with StayLinked illustrates and sustains a core ethos of JLT: its desire to increase business value and maximize ROI for its customers. The terminal emulation system is available for order from JLT today.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.comor arrange a personal meeting at one of the upcoming shows in Europe or the US via www.jltmobile.com/upcoming-events.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedInand Twitter.

About StayLinked

With the introduction of host-based, thin client emulation in 2002, StayLinked Terminal Emulation changed the landscape of wireless host-based application delivery and stability. The company has continued to drive innovation with true software-only emulation session persistence; centralized session configuration, control, and management of wireless emulation sessions.

