Edison Investment Research - Food & Drink - Greggs - General Retailers: Greggs' substantial progress with the brand transformation, backed by savvy use of social media, helped to deliver robust FY18 results, in spite of weather extremes, and an outstanding start to FY19. Consequently we have upgraded our forecasts three times since late November. The company is highly cash generative and likely to distribute part of the substantial cash balance (FY19e: £92.9m) with the H119 dividend.ISIN: GB00B63QSB39

